JustInvest LLC Has $572,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,072,000 after acquiring an additional 219,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,501,000 after acquiring an additional 55,021 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,662,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,955,000 after acquiring an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,659,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,309,000 after acquiring an additional 63,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after acquiring an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $209.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.91.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

