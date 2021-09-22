JustInvest LLC Increases Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Waters by 36.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.4% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,646,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 60.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $392.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $187.31 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $398.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.61.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

