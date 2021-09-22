Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.18). Kadmon reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%.

KDMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kadmon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kadmon by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Kadmon by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 21.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KDMN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,883. Kadmon has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.63.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

