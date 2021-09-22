Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU) Shares Sold by Ramius Advisors LLC

Ramius Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,486 shares during the quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kairos Acquisition were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,274,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,775,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Kairos Acquisition by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 632,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,203,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,115,000.

OTCMKTS KAIRU traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. 2,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,707. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

