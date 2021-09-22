Kalos Management Inc. Has $552,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.65. 10,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,577. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $130.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.67.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

