Kalos Management Inc. Invests $387,000 in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYF traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $81.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,930. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.76. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $85.53.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.