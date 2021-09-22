Kalos Management Inc. Reduces Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kalos Management Inc. trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,386. The company has a market cap of $149.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

