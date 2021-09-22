Kalos Management Inc. Sells 122,630 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Kalos Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 75.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,630 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $12.29. 23 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 171.77 and a current ratio of 171.77. The stock has a market cap of $324.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.97. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $13.07.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 62.95%. On average, analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is presently 90.28%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

