Kalos Management Inc. Sells 323 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kalos Management Inc. lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,766.7% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.8% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 44.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,171 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 target price (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.16.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,928,197. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $742.18. 89,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,039,617. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.30 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $703.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $671.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

