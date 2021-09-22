Kalos Management Inc. Sells 9,270 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Kalos Management Inc. cut its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,270 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 5.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 30.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 0.7% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VER shares. Capital One Financial cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

NYSE:VER traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,942. VEREIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $45.90.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.