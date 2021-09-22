Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 83,334 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kellogg alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,578.16.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,684.49.

Shares of K opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on K. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,300 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,241,000 after acquiring an additional 507,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 74,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.