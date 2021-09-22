Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Down to $19.80

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.80, but opened at $19.31. Kelly Services shares last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $760.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

