Kenneth A. Goldman Sells 1,000 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kenneth A. Goldman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total transaction of $526,925.00.

NXPI opened at $206.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $117.25 and a 1 year high of $228.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.31.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

