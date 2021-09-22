KeyCorp Comments on Global Medical REIT Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Global Medical REIT in a note issued to investors on Sunday, September 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

NYSE GMRE opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.45 million, a PE ratio of -115.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $16.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 93.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.0% during the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 277,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 690,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 511,496 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

