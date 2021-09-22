Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,483 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $49,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 38,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,173,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $168,241,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.90.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $2.52 on Wednesday, hitting $176.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,298. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.44 and a 1 year high of $182.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

