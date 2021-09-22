Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 128.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,286,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,882,000 after buying an additional 501,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,274,000 after buying an additional 61,922 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,715,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,795,000 after purchasing an additional 155,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,482,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,372,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,234,000 after purchasing an additional 359,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

