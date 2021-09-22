KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Short Interest Update

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:KLAQ opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. KL Acquisition has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KL Acquisition by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 117,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KL Acquisition by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KL Acquisition by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 655,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of KL Acquisition by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

