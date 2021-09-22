KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KLAC. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.11.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $356.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $177.54 and a 12 month high of $374.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total value of $655,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,222. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

