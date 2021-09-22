Koovs (LON:KOOV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.20

Koovs PLC (LON:KOOV)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Koovs shares last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), with a volume of 94,423 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of £12.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.36.

About Koovs (LON:KOOV)

Koovs plc supplies branded fashion garments and accessories through online fashion store, Koovs.com in India. The company offers dresses, tops, jumpsuits and playsuits, skirts, jeans, trousers and leggings, shorts, cardigans and pullovers, and coats and jackets for women; and shirts, T-shirts and polo shirts, jeans, vests, trousers and chinos, joggers, knitwear, shorts, hoodies and sweatshirts, coats and jackets, underwear and socks, loungewear, and tailoring for men.

