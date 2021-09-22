Korea Investment CORP Acquires 918,228 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 451.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,121,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 918,228 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises about 0.7% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $228,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Baidu by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.51. The stock had a trading volume of 211,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,590,983. The company has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.83. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.79 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

