Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,052,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.8% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of The Procter & Gamble worth $276,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,995,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.