Korea Investment CORP Purchases 969,700 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,637,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.19% of Uber Technologies worth $182,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,379,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,861 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,546,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204,252 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,787,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $751,551,000 after acquiring an additional 92,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.13. 2,975,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,932,850. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average is $49.11. The company has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.89 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

