K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.42

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €13.42 ($15.79) and last traded at €12.25 ($14.41), with a volume of 1293729 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €12.71 ($14.95).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, K+S Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €11.01 ($12.96).

The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of -4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.78.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

