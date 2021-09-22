LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been given a €72.00 ($84.71) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LXS. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nord/LB set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €71.29 ($83.87).

Shares of ETR LXS traded down €0.76 ($0.89) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €60.38 ($71.04). The company had a trading volume of 377,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €61.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €61.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.88. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 1 year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

