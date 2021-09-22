Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.91 Million

Equities analysts expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to report $275.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $217.79 million and the highest is $355.00 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $173.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $765.00 million to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $294.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.16 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%.

LPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

NYSE:LPI traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.46. 25,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 4.74. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.26.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. State Street Corp lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,943,000 after acquiring an additional 830,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,475,000 after buying an additional 483,443 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth $38,044,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth $20,653,000. 55.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

