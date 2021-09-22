Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $72.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lattice Semiconductor traded as high as $67.45 and last traded at $67.08, with a volume of 13830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.89.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $363,047.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,857.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 21,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $1,183,356.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,748,967.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,390 shares of company stock worth $22,799,970 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.21, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

