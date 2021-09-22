LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.47

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.47 and traded as low as $16.67. LCNB shares last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 39,290 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LCNB shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LCNB in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $211.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.93.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 26.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LCNB Corp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. LCNB’s payout ratio is 49.03%.

In related news, EVP Michael Robert Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $25,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,829.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 819,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,341,000 after acquiring an additional 71,937 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LCNB by 62.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 139,858 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 10.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 33,487 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 19.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 339,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 54,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCNB during the second quarter worth $4,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

About LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB)

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

