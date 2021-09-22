Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have €135.00 ($158.82) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LGRDY. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Legrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.00.

Get Legrand alerts:

OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97. Legrand has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $23.31.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.