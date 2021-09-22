LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for LeMaitre Vascular in a report issued on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $54.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.79. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth $14,065,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3,672.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 186,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 181,317 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2,163.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 158,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 115,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,893,000 after acquiring an additional 110,593 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

