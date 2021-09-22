Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 105.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,169 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Lemonade in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lemonade in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Lemonade in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 2,053.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lemonade stock opened at $70.16 on Wednesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $188.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMND shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

