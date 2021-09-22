Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOBI. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gobi Acquisition in the second quarter worth $197,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gobi Acquisition in the second quarter worth $295,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Gobi Acquisition in the second quarter worth $666,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gobi Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,955,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Gobi Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,004,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOBI opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73. Gobi Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Gobi Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gobi Acquisition Corp. is based in Hong Kong.

