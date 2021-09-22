Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires New Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in CF Industries by 4,588.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.