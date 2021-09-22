Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $200,000 Holdings in Rotor Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ROT)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its holdings in Rotor Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ROT) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Rotor Acquisition were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROT. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its position in shares of Rotor Acquisition by 13.4% during the second quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 114,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rotor Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rotor Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,947,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rotor Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rotor Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $503,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROT opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.99. Rotor Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Rotor Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

