Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases New Shares in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,939,000. 26.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USHG Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. USHG Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69.

USHG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

