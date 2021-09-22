LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $582.21 Million

Equities analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will report sales of $582.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $571.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $615.30 million. LHC Group reported sales of $530.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LHCG shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 69.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LHC Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LHCG traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $164.23. 274,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,764. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $162.67 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.54 and a 200-day moving average of $195.17.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

