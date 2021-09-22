LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $582.21 Million

Equities analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will report sales of $582.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $571.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $615.30 million. LHC Group reported sales of $530.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LHC Group.
LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 69.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LHC Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ LHCG traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $164.23. 274,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,764. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $162.67 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.54 and a 200-day moving average of $195.17.
About LHC Group
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
