Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Short Interest Up 29.6% in August

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,200 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the August 15th total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.16. Liberty Media Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

