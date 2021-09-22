Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) saw strong trading volume on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$155.00 to C$195.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 127,232 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 841,701 shares.The stock last traded at $121.22 and had previously closed at $124.37.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LSPD. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,391,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Lightspeed POS by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.53.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. The company had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

