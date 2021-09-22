Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Trading 1.2% Higher

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.54. 70,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 92,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

LMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Limbach from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $64.18 million, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Limbach had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $121.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. Analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Limbach by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Limbach by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 25.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. 41.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

