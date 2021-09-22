Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.180-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $49 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.74 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of Limoneira stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.40 million, a P/E ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.66.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Limoneira will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 2,617 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,726.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,513 shares of company stock worth $194,396 and sold 3,300 shares worth $57,793. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Limoneira stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Limoneira worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

