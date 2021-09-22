Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Short Interest Up 33.9% in August

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 947,400 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the August 15th total of 707,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Liquid Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquid Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquid Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquid Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquid Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Liquid Media Group stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. Liquid Media Group has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Liquid Media Group had a negative return on equity of 58.47% and a negative net margin of 18,661.76%.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

