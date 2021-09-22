Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. 3,382,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 1,148,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.

Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LQMT)

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products made from amorphous alloys. Its products are used for medical, military, consumer and industrial, and sporting goods products applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

