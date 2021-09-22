Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires Shares of 454,033 BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 454,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,476,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 5,761.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,102 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,602,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,634,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,089,000 after acquiring an additional 930,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BigCommerce by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,557,000 after acquiring an additional 680,656 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,420,000 after purchasing an additional 496,292 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $9,402,198.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $121,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 669,926 shares of company stock worth $44,715,862. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BigCommerce stock opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.74. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $109.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.76.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIGC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

