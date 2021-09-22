Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $26.22 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $26,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CPT opened at $150.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.15. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $154.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.12, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

