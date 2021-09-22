Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,916 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 4.13% of Ooma worth $18,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 7.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 26.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ooma in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ooma by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OOMA opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.91 million, a PE ratio of -174.82 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24. Ooma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

