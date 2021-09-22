Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $27.91 Million in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,265,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,910,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.11% of The Duckhorn Portfolio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at $136,000. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NAPA opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10.

In other news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $684,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $400,392.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NAPA shares. increased their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

