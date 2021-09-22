Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 49,893 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,893 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $19,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after buying an additional 35,308 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 108.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,242,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,626 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 759,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 45,447 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $45.08. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.94.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,919,454.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,650,250. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHYF shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

