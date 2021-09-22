Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 59,328 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.75% of Dorman Products worth $24,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dorman Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Dorman Products by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Dorman Products by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $94.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.75. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.58 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.36.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

