Lossless (LSS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $445,233.00

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last week, Lossless has traded down 17% against the dollar. Lossless has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and $445,233.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00072160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.20 or 0.00171625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00114182 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.40 or 0.07009439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,197.57 or 0.99917864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.15 or 0.00793732 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

