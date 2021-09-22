Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Position Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 43.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 548,860 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,492 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $33,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $76.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.13.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

