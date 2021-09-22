LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,836 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 17,463 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 94,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 218,774 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 19,002 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.48. 279,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,303,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $82.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.95.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

